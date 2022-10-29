Man found shot to death on Jacksonville's Westside

Officers arrived at 14200 Bicentennial Drive around 7:00 a.m. to find a man in his late 20's who had been shot.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was found dead on Jacksonville's Westside on Saturday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Officers arrived at 14200 Bicentennial Drive around 7:00 a.m. to find a man in his late 20's who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim will receive a full autopsy, police said. He has not been identified, at this time.

If you have any information about the incident, please call JSO at (904) 630-0500. To leave an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.