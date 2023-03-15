Police: Man found shot to death in Arlington area

Around 8 A.M., officers responded to the 900 block of North Arlington Road where they found a man laying in the parking lot of a business.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was found shot to death in the Arlington area on Wednesday morning, according to Jacksonville police.

Around 8 A.M., officers responded to the 900 block of North Arlington Road where they found a man laying in the parking lot of a business. A man in his early forties was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound.

Police did not provide any suspect information. Investigators are working to find witnesses and surveillance video.

The State Attorney's Office is helping the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office with the investigation.