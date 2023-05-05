First Coast News sources say 39-year-old Gary Jackson is the man’s name.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News is hearing from a woman who knew the man found dead behind a dumpster in downtown Jacksonville on Tuesday.

Jackson’s friend, Valencia, says “he has family who loves him…he has people out here who loves him.”

Police have arrested three men in connection to the case. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office have released three mug shots.

Ryan Nichols, 19, is charged with murder while 18-year-old Daniel DeGuardia and 21-year-old Holden Dodson are both facing accessory after the fact charges.