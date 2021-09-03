'We cannot fault the dogs': Man found naked, severely mauled by dogs in Putnam County

She reportedly called 911 while another neighbor brought a blanket to cover the man, who had deep lacerations to both legs.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Naked, severely bleeding and alone. It's the condition one man was found in late Thursday evening after being mauled by dogs in Putnam County, Florida.

But the dogs are not at fault, says the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say the woman heard a man and several dogs barking from her home on Thursday and began walking down Ellen Avenue toward the sound. She found a man crying for help with his legs severely mauled, deputies say.

She reportedly called 911 while another neighbor brought a blanket to cover the man, who had deep lacerations to both legs.

Deputies say the man was breathing but unresponsive when rescue units arrived. Deputies were unable to find the man’s clothing or wallet for identification. He was taken via air ambulance to a trauma hospital, deputies say.

Deputies reportedly found four dogs in a fenced-in yard on Bonnie Avenue and footprints in the dirt roadway between where the man was found and the dogs. Deputies say they also noticed blood on one of the dogs.

As deputies continued to look for information on the man’s identity, a missing person call was received by dispatchers for Ronnie Charles, 46, of Interlachen.

Deputies say Charles lives about a block away from the incident and was positively identified as the man who was flown to the hospital for treatment based on his tattoos.

Based on the investigation, deputies determined that no crime occurred.

Deputies say the dogs were located inside a fenced in yard that did not allow the animals to roam freely outside the property, and there was no evidence of an attack outside the yard or in the roadway.

“At this time, it appears the dogs were doing what they were supposed to do and that was protect the property and homeowner, who is elderly,” said Sheriff H.D. ‘Gator’ DeLoach.

“It was unfortunate that Mr. Charles suffered the injuries he had as he was clearly not coherent and due to the proximity of his home may have thought he was walking to his residence. We are praying for a speedy recovery. However, we cannot fault the dogs for doing their job.”