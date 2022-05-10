Man falls off Shave Bridge following crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after a crash lead to him falling off a Fernandina Bridge on Wednesday.
A man was driving on the Shave Bridge when he had a medical issue and scraped the wall as he pulled over. He then got out of his car and tried to lean on the barrier wall. The driver fell over the wall, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Officials estimate it was about an 100 foot fall.
The driver was about 40-years-old, investigators believe. He was driving a ford van with a U-Haul trailer.