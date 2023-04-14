Man expected to be OK after shooting on Jacksonville's Northside

Police say the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the thigh and is undergoing surgery.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is expected to be OK after being shot on Jacksonville's Northside Friday night, according to The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Around 5 p.m., officers responded to 1100 De Paul Dr. regarding a person shot. A man was rushed to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the thigh and is undergoing surgery.



JSO's initial investigation revealed the victim was in a dispute with the suspect near 10000 Wesmar Road when the dispute escalated, and the victim was shot. The suspect is described as being in his late teens or early twenties wearing a red t-shirt and black pants.