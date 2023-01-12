Man expected to be OK after shooting in Jacksonville Heights area

The man was rushed to a nearby hospital and is currently in stable condition, police say.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is expected to be OK after a shooting in the Jacksonville Heights area Thursday morning.

Around 1 a.m., officers were in the area of 7600 103rd St when they reported hearing gunfire. Police say they were able to locate a man in his 30s with multiple gunshot wounds nearby.

JSO says a suspect is in custody, and officers do not believe there are any outstanding suspects. That suspect has not been identified by police.