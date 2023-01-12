Man expected to be OK after shooting in Jacksonville Heights area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is expected to be OK after a shooting in the Jacksonville Heights area Thursday morning.
Around 1 a.m., officers were in the area of 7600 103rd St when they reported hearing gunfire. Police say they were able to locate a man in his 30s with multiple gunshot wounds nearby.
The man was rushed to a nearby hospital and is currently in stable condition, police say.
JSO says a suspect is in custody, and officers do not believe there are any outstanding suspects. That suspect has not been identified by police.
If you have any other information about this incident, please call the JSO non-emergency number (904) 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.