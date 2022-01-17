Man expected to be OK after Grand Parking shooting

Upon arrival, officers say they found a man in his twenties in the road with a single gunshot to the torso.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is expected to be OK after he was shot in the Grand Park area Sunday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's office.



Around 9:20 p.m., JSO officers responded to a Shotspotter call of two gun shots in the area of 5000 Cleveland Road. While on the way to the scene, JSO says the call was upgraded to a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers say they found a man in his twenties in the road with a single gunshot to the torso. Officers rendered aid to the victim until JFRD arrived.

JFRD took the man to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. JSO says there was no suspect information at the time of report.