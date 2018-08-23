A man's body was recovered in Nassau County after he drowned, according to the Nassau County Fire Rescue Department.

Fire crews posted on Facebook that it happened overnight. Crews were responding to a call about a missing person/possible drowning victim.

Units with the Nassau County Fire Rescue Department were on the scene for three hours with the Nassau County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office dive team recovered the body from the water.

First Coast News reached out to find out more information, including where the man's body was recovered.

