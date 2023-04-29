Man dies at Palatka ATV Park with troubled history

This is the third death at Hog Waller Campground & ATV Resort since 2019.

PALATKA, Fla. — A 30-year-old man has died after an ATV accident at Hog Waller Campground & ATV Resort in Palatka Saturday.

The driver of the ATV lost control and it overturned. The 30-year-old, who was the passenger, was ejected.

The passenger was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

This is the third fatality at Hog Waller since 2019.

In July 2021, a 65-year-old man from Citrus Springs died after a crash at the venue. He was the passenger -- the driver of the vehicle also sustained serious injuries.

In September 2021, a woman was life-flighted from the park after an accident. Two others were also injured.