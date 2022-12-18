Driver slams into parked semi truck in deadly crash on Jacksonville's Westside

A semi truck was left parked in the middle lane on McDuff Avenue North with all the lights on.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was killed in a crash on Jacksonville's Westside early on Sunday morning.

A semi truck was left parked in the middle lane on McDuff Avenue North with all the lights on. Around 3 a.m., an SUV drifted into the center turn lane before crashing into the parked semi truck, police said. The driver of the SUV, an adult man, died at the scene of the crash.

Investigators determined the man was not wearing a seatbelt at the time. They are looking into possible impairment and speed as factors for the crash.

The driver of the semi truck had walked to a nearby house, leaving the truck unoccupied with parking and headlights on, police said.