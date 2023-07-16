Man dies falling off ladder at St. Stephen AME Church

The man was a subcontractor who was working on fixing the roof at the time of the accident, police said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was found dead on concrete beneath a two story ladder, which was propped up against St. Stephen African Methodist Episcopal Church Sunday, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

He was working on the church's roof at the time of the accident.

The Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Department was first on scene, arriving at approximately 12:30 p.m., and found the man. They had pronounced him dead when JSO arrived.

The victim was a Hispanic man between 50 and 60 years old, police said.

The church is being renovated, so there were no services during the accident.