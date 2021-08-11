Man dies after industrial accident at Home Depot in Fleming Island

Elijah Chute, 22, was transported to Orange Park Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

A 22-year-old man was killed during an accident involving a semi-truck and a forklift at the Home Depot on Fleming Island last week.

On Nov. 9, deputies responded to a reported industrial incident at the Home Depot on County Road 220.

While headed to the scene, deputies were informed that the victim, Elijah Chute, was transported to Orange Park Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.