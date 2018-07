A man died Friday after two brothers went into a wooded area in Nocatee on a golf cart, according to the St. Johns Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say the two brothers may have taken the golf cart to go mudding in the woods when the cart became stuck in the mud.

One brother went back to his truck for tools to dislodge the cart, but when he returned, he found his brother dead.

The cause of death won't be determined until Monday. Authorities are not sure if foul play was involved.

