A driver who initially survived a single-car crash in Alachua County died of his injuries Wednesday, eight months after the incident, says Florida Highway Patrol.

Dennis Harrington, 64, was driving south on County Road 219A Jan. 4 when his Ford Explorer veered to the right and started drifting on the west shoulder, striking a culvert before overturning. Harrington wasn't found inside the truck until hours later when Alachua County Deputies responded to a call about a disabled vehicle.

Harrington was transported to UF Health Shands Hospital with critical injuries and was later transferred to Hospice, where he died eight months later. Florida Highway Patrol has not released details about the driver's specific injuries.

The crash is under investigation by FHP.

© 2018 WTLV