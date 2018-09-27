Two officers were placed on administrative leave after an officer-involved shooting in Palatka Thursday morning that left one man dead, the Palatka Police Department said.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of St. Johns River State College, police said. It resulted from a domestic battery call.

A woman called police to meet up with them at a local store regarding a domestic battery incident. When she returned home, she called the police after she saw the suspect waiting for her inside of a white-colored sports vehicle, police said.

When officers responded, they said they noticed a vehicle matching the suspect's vehicle description driving down St. Johns Avenue. Police conducted a traffic stop in the St. Johns River State College parking lot.

Officer involved shooting after a traffic stop in Palatka near St Johns RIver State College - man who was shot has died - awaiting more details from @PalatkaPolice @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/5I3q2XiIK8 — Joe Massa (@tvjoe12) September 27, 2018

Two officers approached the vehicle and while talking to the driver, they noticed that he was armed with a handgun. They ordered the man to drop the handgun several times, but he refused. The officers then were forced to discharge their firearms, the Palatka Police Department said.

The suspect tried to drive away, but crashed his vehicle into other vehicles parked in the parking lot. The officers were able to detain him at this point.

The man was transported to the Putnam Community Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

His identity hasn't been released. Officers are waiting to notify his next of kin.

The two officers in the shooting are now on administrative leave with pay pending the investigation.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now investigating the shooting.

The college is expected to remain open for classes. Students are told to access the college from Moody and College Road parking lots.

