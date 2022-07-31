Man dead after Hillcrest area stabbing, police say

A man was reportedly stabbed after attacking two people in the wooded area near Lenox Avenue on Saturday night.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One man is dead after a stabbing in Jacksonville's Hillcrest neighborhood, Saturday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

A woman told police she was attacked by a man that she knows while in the wooded area near Lenox Avenue, around 9:20 p.m..

Police searched the woods to find a man lying on the ground with a head injury. He told police he had been attacked by the same man who also attacked the woman, officials said.

The man told police he stabbed the man with a knife, during the attack. Officers followed a blood trail further into the woods, where they found an unconscious man who had been stabbed. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Police are interviewing community members who were in the area at the time of the incident. No arrests have been made.