Man dead after being hit by train in Lake City area, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after being hit by a train in Lake City Tuesday morning, according to the Lake City Police Department.
Police say around 3:55 a.m., officers from the Lake City Police Department were dispatched to the Florida Gulf and Atlantic Railroad near NW Dixie Avenue, to the report of an accident involving a train and a pedestrian.
Upon arrival, officers were directed to the scene by railroad employees, where officers say they located a dead man who had been struck by the train.
Police say the incident is being investigated by LCPD and Florida Gulf and Atlantic Railroad. The name of the man is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
