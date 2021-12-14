Man dead after being hit by train in Lake City area, police say

Police say the incident is being investigated by LCPD and Florida Gulf and Atlantic Railroad.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after being hit by a train in Lake City Tuesday morning, according to the Lake City Police Department.

Police say around 3:55 a.m., officers from the Lake City Police Department were dispatched to the Florida Gulf and Atlantic Railroad near NW Dixie Avenue, to the report of an accident involving a train and a pedestrian.

Upon arrival, officers were directed to the scene by railroad employees, where officers say they located a dead man who had been struck by the train.