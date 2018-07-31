ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. -- From the Matanzas River, Fish Island in St. Augustine is wooded and serene. In its heyday in the 1700s, it was a citrus plantation owned by a man named Jesse Fish. He was a businessman during both of Florida's Spanish and English colonial time periods.

"He endeared himself to both sides because he was fluent in Spanish and English," Phil Eschbach said.

He said he can trace his family to Jesse Fish. Eschbach claims Jesse Fish's granddaughter, Harriet Fish, married one of Eschbach's great grandfather's sons.

And he said that great grandfather is buried on Fish Island.

"He was a relative, you know. His son married the daughter so, they buried him over there. Jesse Fish Jr. said, 'Come over here. You can be buried over here with us,'" Eschbach explained.

Eschbach claims his research shows another relative is buried there too.

The property is currently privately owned and developer D. R. Horton is asking the City of St. Augustine for permission to build a neighborhood of 170 houses on the land. According to city documents, the developer plans -- of the 72 acres project -- it will make a 2-acre park where the plantation house foundation still exists.

However, "Of course, in Florida, it's illegal to mess with cemeteries," Eschbach said.

Jesse Fish's own tomb was on the property, but archeologists say it was vandalized and emptied decades ago. But is there another cemetery on the land?

"Well... I don't know," Eschbach raised his shoulders. "I don't know, but I know two of them are buried there. I have records."

Archeologists believe there could be other burials on the land, but they have not been located.

First Coast News reached out to D.R. Horton, but we have not heard back.

While many people are opposed to developing this land, which is on the National Registry of Historic Places, Eschbach is okay with the land being developed but "I would like to that see somebody is monitoring the development there in case a bulldozer hits something that, 'Hey, wait a minute, this might be one of the tombs or cemeteries.'"

But if he had his way, Eschbach would like the whole area preserved.

"The whole thing? Oh yeah, it would make a wonderful park," he said.

For now, it's a quiet place in the middle of a development debate.

The St. Augustine Planning and Zoning Board will have a public hearing on this issue August 7.

