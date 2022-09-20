x
Man, 18, charged with murder after woman found dead inside Moncrief area home

Police say a woman was found dead inside a home and appeared to have suffered some kind of trauma.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous, related report)

An 18-year-old has been changed with murder after a woman was found dead inside a home in the Moncrief area of Jacksonville earlier this week, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police say Isaiah Jamal Greene has been charged with second-degree murder.

Officers responded to the 1500 block of West 33rd Street around 1 p.m. in response to a call for assistance from the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

JSO Homicide Detectives, along with members of the Crime Scene Unit, were notified and responded to the scene and began their respective investigations.

Through investigative efforts, police say the suspect was quickly identified as Greene.  

Following a search for the suspect, he was located and detained without incident, JSO says. He is being held without bond.

Credit: JSO
Isaiah Jamal Greene, 18

