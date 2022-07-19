Man charged with attempted murder after attack with ax near Keystone Heights High School

Kyle Ploe, 29, was charged with attempted murder as a result of the attack.

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. — Clay County deputies have identified the man arrested following an assault with an ax near Keystone Heights High School last Friday.

Kyle Ploe, 29, was charged with attempted murder as a result of the attack. A police report stated that he was an employee of Mini Storage America.

Officials said the attack happened on July 15, around 12:31 p.m. close to Keystone Heights High School, triggering a lock-down.

Deputies responded to the area of 300 SW Peach Street after receiving a 911 call and quickly set up a perimeter after receiving a suspect description.

Shortly after the perimeter was set up, deputies say Ploe was taken into custody.

This incident did not occur on school property and there is no further threat to the community.

There were no students or administration on campus at the time of the assault.

The victim of the attack was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries, according to officials.