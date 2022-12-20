Man charged in Kingsland crash that killed father of 5

Kingsland police say a semi-truck hit a Prius as the car's driver attempted to turn left onto I-95.

KINGSLAND, Ga. — A semi-truck driver has been arrested after The Kingsland Police Department says he ran a red light, resulting in the death of a man in another vehicle.

That man who died, 47-year-old Edgar Mazariego of Nanuet NY, was a father of five, according to a GoFundMe organized by the family.

On Nov. 2, around 5:53 a.m., police say they responded to a crash involving a semi-tractor trailer and a Toyota Prius at the intersection of GA40 and the southbound ramp to Interstate 95.

Kingsland Fire Rescue and Camden County Fire Rescue rushed three occupants of the Prius to Southeast Georgia Health System Camden. As a result of injuries sustained in the crash, officials say the front seat passenger of the Prius, Mazariego, was pronounced dead at the emergency room.

Police say the rear-seat passenger was later transported to UF Health Jacksonville Shands and remains hospitalized.

In the subsequent investigation by KPD, officers obtained surveillance video from nearby businesses which they say show the driver of the semi-truck entering the intersection on a solid red light. Police say the semi-truck hit the passenger side of the Prius as the car driver attempted to turn left onto I-95.

On Dec. 18, officers arrested the semi-truck driver, 54-year-old Denny O’Dell Taylor of Folkston GA.

Taylor was charged with one count of second-degree vehicular homicide and running a red light. He was booked at Camden County Sheriff’s Public Safety Complex and released on bond the following day.

Police say additional charges may be added as needed.

Olivia Imoberdorf is hosting a fundraiser on GoFundMe.com to help the Mazariego family financially.

"On November 2nd, 2022, we received the devastating news that we lost Edgar Mazariego (age 47), beloved father of 5 daughters, husband and friend, in a fatal car accident while he was on his way to Florida with his wife Carmen and daughter Tania. Carmen is currently in ICU care in Florida in critical condition, having suffered multiple fractures in her spine, pelvis and neck and trauma to her skull. We are incredibly grateful that Tania suffered only minor physical injuries."

The fundraiser says the four younger sisters are facing the overwhelming and daunting task of grieving a parent and the financial burden of funeral, medical and living expenses.