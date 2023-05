On May 13, police say they initially responded to a robbery in the 7000 block of Old Kings Road South around 6:20 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in a stabbing earlier this month.

JSO has charged James Lemons, 59, with attempted murder and armed robbery.

On May 13, police say they initially responded to a robbery in the 7000 block of Old Kings Road South around 6:20 p.m.