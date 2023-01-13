Man charged in connection to a shooting earlier this week on the Westside

Tervell Burton, 26, has been charged with attempted murder. The shooting victim was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has been charged in connection to a shooting earlier this week on the Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police say the victim, Carroll Murray, is expected to recover after he was shot in the leg around 7:25 p.m. Monday, in the 6400 block of Watergate Lane.

A report indicates that officers were dispatched in reference to a shooting incident. Upon arrival officers say they noticed the exterior window to be shot out, they also observed blood outside the front door of an apartment.

The report says due to exigent circumstances, officers made forced entry into the residence. Upon entering the residence, police say they located Murray with an apparent gunshot wound to his left hip.

Officers conducted a protective sweep of the residence and Murray was transported to UF Health by Jacksonville Fire and Rescue.