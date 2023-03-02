Man charged in connection Tallyrand stabbing that occurred Wednesday

Police were dispatched to the intersection of 27th St E and Buckman Street in reference to a person stabbed.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has been charged in a fatal Tallyrand stabbing that occurred Wednesday.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says Bruce Webb, 57, has been charged with murder as a result of the incident that happened at 27th St E and Buckman Street.

Police were dispatched to the intersection of 27th St E and Buckman Street in reference to a person stabbed. Officers were able to identify a possible suspect.

While walking in the street in front of the residence, JSO says they found trails of fresh blood in the road and grass. While walking back to retrieve crime scene tape, police observed Webb exit from the back door of a home with a bag in his hand. He was taken into custody.

Police say a witness told them that the victim was seen on top of the suspect holding him down on the roadway. While they were wrestling on the ground, the victim got up and began walking backwards away from the suspect. The witness told police the suspect then walked towards the victim, intimidating him.

The information on the report is largely redacted, but this could be when the stabbing took place.