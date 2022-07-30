Man bit by shark at Jacksonville Beach, witness says

Nadya Hicks, a 16-year-old witness, told First Coast News there was a lot of blood and his foot was "dangling".

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was reportedly bit by a shark at Jacksonville Beach on Saturday afternoon, a witness told First Coast News.

Nadya Hicks, 16, was surfing near 12th Avenue South at when she heard screams from about 30-feet away. Hicks swam over to the man in distress and gave him her surfboard to help him get to shore.

Hicks told First Coast News there was a lot of blood and his foot was "dangling".

Ocean Rescue Lifeguards confirmed they responded to a "traumatic" injury at that location, which Hicks believes to be from a shark.

No further information about the victim's condition is available at this time.