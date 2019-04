A man at a St. Johns County assisted living facility died after a fight with another resident earlier this month.

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said a resident of St. Augustine Health & Rehab was transported to a Jacksonville-area hospital following the fight, and has since died.

Deputies are working to reconstruct the scene and determine what each of the residents' medical conditions were at the time of the fight.

Police are awaiting the results from the Medical Examiner's Office.