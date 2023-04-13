Man arrested after standoff in McDonald's parking lot in Middleburg

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has been charged after a standoff Wednesday in the parking lot of the McDonald's on Blanding Boulevard in Middleburg.
Rydell Green, 25, is facing charges of trafficking in fentanyl within one thousand feet of a school, child abuse and resisting arrest without violence.
The Clay County Sheriff's Office said deputies pulled a vehicle over due to one of the occupants having outstanding charges against him,
Investigators say Green refused top exit the vehicle. He was then detained after SWAT officials deployed gas towards the vehicle.