Man arrested after standoff in McDonald's parking lot in Middleburg

Rydell Green, 25, is facing charges of trafficking in fentanyl within one thousand feet of a school, child abuse and resisting arrest without violence.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has been charged after a standoff Wednesday in the parking lot of the McDonald's on Blanding Boulevard in Middleburg.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office said deputies pulled a vehicle over due to one of the occupants having outstanding charges against him,