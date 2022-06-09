Report: Man arrested in connection to shooting of teen on Jacksonville's Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An arrest has been made after a 16-year-old boy was shot in the thigh on Jacksonville's Westside early Monday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
Michael Byers, 34, was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon in relation to the incident, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
Police say initially responded to a welfare check at the 7300 block of 103rd Street and found a vehicle with gunshot damage.
JSO said the boy was shot while inside this car and several other bullets were found lodged into the side of the car.
Police said a man in his mid-30s approached them on-scene and said he had been involved in the incident. He was later identified as Byers.
Hours later, the boy who police believe was shot in this incident checked into a local hospital.
There were other juveniles in the car at the time, but they left the scene and police have not identified them.