Report: Man arrested in connection to shooting of teen on Jacksonville's Westside

JSO said the boy was shot while inside this car and several other bullets were found lodged into the side of the car.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An arrest has been made after a 16-year-old boy was shot in the thigh on Jacksonville's Westside early Monday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Michael Byers, 34, was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon in relation to the incident, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police say initially responded to a welfare check at the 7300 block of 103rd Street and found a vehicle with gunshot damage.

JSO said the boy was shot while inside this car and several other bullets were found lodged into the side of the car.

Police said a man in his mid-30s approached them on-scene and said he had been involved in the incident. He was later identified as Byers.

Hours later, the boy who police believe was shot in this incident checked into a local hospital.