Man arrested in connection to Rampart Village area shooting death

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was arrested in connection to a shooting investigation in the Rampart Village area on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Oct. 11. the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting in the 2900 block of West 3rd Street. The victim had been shot at a different location before coming to the Rampart Village area, according to a witness at the scene. The victim was rushed to the hospital where he died.

Investigators determined the location of the shooting was the 1100 block of Detroit Street, leading them to a person of interest. JSO identified 23-year-old Muhammad Abdullah Benbenu as a suspect in the shooting.

Benbenu was previously detained for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon but was re-arrested on Thursday for murder, according to officials.