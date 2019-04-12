A man has been arrested in Australia for allegedly engaging in inappropriate communication with an 11-year-old in Clay County.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office says that the man exchanged child exploitation material including videos and photographs via social media applications earlier this year.

The incident was reported to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office after the victim’s parent discovered the exchanges on a cell phone. CCSO Internet Crimes Against Children commenced a long-term investigation.

The United States Department of Homeland Security then referred the matter to the Australian Federal Police, as that’s where the subject lives.

The Victorian Joint Anti-Child Exploitation Team arrested the man after executing a search warrant in late November.