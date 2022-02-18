Man arrested for voyeurism after spying on women with a mirror in public St. Augustine restroom

Christopher Hampton snuck into the women's bathroom and hid in a stall marked "out of order", officials said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was arrested for voyeurism in St. Augustine on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in a heavily populated area around 5:30 p.m. inside a women's public restroom, according to the St. Augustine police. He was reportedly caught in the act.

Christopher Hampton snuck into the women's bathroom and hid in a stall marked "out of order", officials said. When he was hidden, the 26-year-old allegedly stuck a mirror under the stall to spy on women.

A woman in the neighboring stall saw what Hampton was doing before smacking the mirror out of his hand and running out of the bathroom to tell her boyfriend, according to law enforcement. Her boyfriend held the man until police arrived.