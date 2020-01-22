The man arrested on suspicion of stalking a woman and her young child at a Publix in Fruit Cove last week was confirmed to be a youth sports referee, according to an email sent to coaching staff Tuesday night.

David Wayne Schroeder, 63, was arrested and charged with stalking after a mother came forward to St. Johns County Sheriff's deputies. The incident was caught on video on Jan. 15, at the Publix on State Road 13 around 2:13 p.m. He was released Tuesday afternoon.

The mother told deputies that when she entered the check-out line, Schroeder went outside and waited for her to exit the store. When she left the store, he then followed her to her car, but she was able to lose him, run back into the store and notify employees.

In an email obtained by First Coast News, i9 Sports franchise owner Brian Samilian confirmed to coaching staff that Schroeder was a referee formerly contracted by the organization.

The email, which sources told the On Your Side team was sent Tuesday night, reads as follows:

"Yes, he was one of our contracted referees but is not anymore. The safety and well being of families who participate in our programs is our top concern and we had been cooperating with the local authorities to support them in their investigation over the last few days. Thank you!"

Sources said Schroeder was a referee for youth flag football at the fields near Patriot Oaks Academy off St. Johns Parkway.

i9 Sports released the following statement regarding the situation:

"i9 Sports was shocked and appalled to learn that one of its franchisee’s former referees was arrested and found to have a past criminal record. i9 Sports is deeply committed to the safety of the athletes its independently owned franchises serve, which makes this discovery even more troubling.

All franchisees must adhere to very stringent policies and procedures that mandate criminal background checks. Unfortunately, the local franchisee did not follow protocol with this particular independent contractor. Upon learning of the arrest, the local franchisee terminated Mr. Schroeder’s independent contractor status as a referee with the local league.

The local franchisee has assured i9 Sports that all other volunteers and independent contractors involved with his leagues have undergone criminal background checks prior to hiring and additional criminal background checks are processed annually.

i9 Sports has disciplined the local franchisee and has reiterated its strict background check policy to franchisees systemwide to ensure this does not happen again. i9 Sports and the local franchisee are cooperating with the local authorities during the investigation."

The sheriff's office said Schroeder has previous offenses.

First Coast News conducted a records search using his name and date of birth which returned more than a dozen cases in Duval County, with charges ranging from lewd behavior and public indecency to solicitation of prostitution.