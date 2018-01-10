A man has been arrested after allegedly shooting and killing a man, fleeing the scene, and dumping a vehicle.

In a press conference, a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office spokesperson identified 33-year-old Shawn Smith as the suspect in a call that was originally dispatched as an armed robbery but became a homicide case.

On Saturday, police responded to 2521 Orion Street for an armed robbery. When they arrived they found a 38-year-old man who had been shot. He was taken to UF Health where he later died.

The suspect and a witness had fled the scene in a grey Toyota vehicle which was later found to be dumped off of A1A in the water.

At a separate scene, Atlantic Beach Police was called to a Dunkin Donuts by the witness who had fled the scene with Smith. When police arrived they were able to contact JSO who arrived on scene and arrested Smith. JSO said it is unclear whether the witness was forced to flee the original shooting scene with Smith. However, she told Dunkin employees she was unsafe and was able to contact the police that way.

The motive for the crime is unclear at this time, but police say all parties knew each other and drugs were involved in some capacity.

