A man was arrested for impersonating a police officer and attempting to pull a woman over on Jacksonville' Westside.

Michael Mills, 43, attempted to pull over the victim by turning on a blue light that he had in his personal car, according to a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office report.

The victim said that she heard extremely loud bass music being played and it sounded like it was coming from the car that was attempting to pull her over so she did not stop because "something did not feel right."

When the victim did not pull over the car passed her and the victim said she saw light bars, similar to the ones on police vehicles, in the back window. She was able to provide police with a license plate number.

Police found the vehicle and interviewed Mills. He stated he never had a blue light in his car, but police found an adapter commonly used to plug in blue lights like the one described by the victim.

A large speaker system was also found in his trunk which "would explain the loud music heard by the victim," according to the report.

The victim was able to identify Mills in a photo line up and he was arrested for false impersonation of a law enforcement officer.

