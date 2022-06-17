Man arrested for deadly 2019 Allendale area shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above is from a previous report.
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced an arrest on Friday from a 2019 murder investigation. Daishawn Brown was arrested after allegedly shooting and killing a man in Northwest Jacksonville.
Officers responded to a shooting in the Allendale area on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 around 10 p.m.. Police found a man who had been shot at the intersection of West 12th Street and Prospect Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim was estimated to be in his early to mid-twenties. His identity has not been released, at this time.
Law enforcement continued to investigate, leading to the identification of 21-year-old Brown.
Brown was arrested and is facing charges for murder.
No further information was immediately available about the shooting.