Police: 32-year-old man arrested for evidence tampering following deadly Hogans Creek shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has been arrested after a fatal shooting in the Hogans Creek area on Tuesday night.

Officials responded to a reported shooting to find a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound on Cleveland Street. He was rushed to the hospital where he died.

Although First Coast News obtained the arrest report, details remain vague as it was heavily redacted. Jacksonville police were able to speak with several witnesses at the scene, including a juvenile, the report said.

Around noon on Wednesday, Jarrett Williams was found in the 29th & Chase area and brought in for questioning as a suspect. Following his interview, he was transported to booking, according to the arrest report.

The 32-year-old is facing charges for evidence tampering. It is unknown what information lead investigators to his arrest.

A law enforcement source told First Coast News Williams' arrest was connected to the deadly shooting. The case numbers on the incident and arrest reports are also the same.