Man arrested after woman's body was found in San Marco lake

Police announced an arrest on Friday in connection to the murder of a woman who was found floating in a San Marco lake.

On the morning of Tuesday, July 12, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a body in a lake in the 800 block of Sorrento Road. The caller was on their morning walk when they saw what looked like a person in the waters of Marco Lake, officials said.

JSO's Dive Team retrieved a woman's body from the water with the assistance of Jacksonville Fire and Rescue. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined the woman's death was caused by foul play and was quickly decided to be a murder. Family later identified the young woman as Beverly Febres, a mother of two.

Investigators uncovered "a myriad of evidence at the scene" before later finding the victim's abandoned car. This evidence pointed them to person of interest Dedric Jaquan Rashan Wesley, police said.

Detectives interviewed 26-year-old Wesley before obtaining an arrest warrant. He was arrested without incident, according to police.

Wesley is currently being held on a $500,003 bond. He is facing a second degree murder charge and is expected to appear in court on Friday.

Febres's sister, Nadya, set up a GoFundMe to collect funds for Febres's funeral and to help her two young sons.

"Her life was taken from her at the age of 24 and she leaves behind two handsome little boys who she loved more than anything in this world," Nadya wrote.