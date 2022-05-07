Man arrested after Jacksonville shooting leaves woman in critical condition

Reginal Graves is facing charges for attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was arrested in Jacksonville on Friday in connection to a shooting incident in the 100 block of East 32nd Street, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

When officials responded to the incident, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was rushed to the hospital for treatment in critical condition.

Reginal Graves, 24, was identified as a suspect by investigators fairly quickly, officials said. They arrested him just a few hour after the shooting.