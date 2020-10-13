Man arrested after blocking police vehicle pursuing suspect

In a video posted to social media, pickups revved their engines and several yelled at deputies just feet from the cemetery.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Video taken over the weekend outside the funeral of Kyle Stein shows vehicles burning out tires and one man leaning against a deputy's cruiser.

Stein, 21, was shot and killed along with his 16-year-old girlfriend Sydnie Rounsville outside a St. Augustine apartment complex.

Police said the incident at the funeral resulted in one man being arrested. He was identified as 25-year-old Steven Stanley Jones.

The police report said Jones was leaning against the patrol car with lights on — refusing to get out of the way. Jones was arrested Oct. 13 on disorderly conduct and resisting an officer charges.

A St. Johns County Deputy already on site providing security was caught in the middle. A police report identified the driver of a black pickup truck as 27-year-old Lonnie Kevin Milligan.

An officer's account quoted Milligan as asking the officer if he could do a burnout. The officer is quoted having said no and explained the action could result in a ticket. The officer said Milligan proceeded to do a burnout after that along Old Moultrie Road then left the area.