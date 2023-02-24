Police: Man arrested after beating Jacksonville officer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville Sheriff's Officer was beaten while responding to a reported robbery on Thursday morning.
When the police officer arrived in the Walmart on Phillips Highway, she saw the theft suspect as he was walking away from the area. As she were speaking the suspect, who was identified as 40-year-old Joseph Merrill, hit her in the face and knocked her to the ground. Merill then got on top of her and hit her until a second officer approached, according to JSO.
Merill then attempted to run off but was arrested after a short pursuit. When he ran off, he dropped a blue duffle bag with stolen merchandise on the side of the roadway. The merchandise was worth $176.45, according to the incident report.
The officer was rushed to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
“My thoughts and prayers are with our officer. This is one of those very unfortunate incidents that force us all in law enforcement to realize the job we signed up to do can be a dangerous one. I thank those who came to the officer’s aid, police and civilian. Thanks to them, this violent suspect will now have his day in court to explain his actions," said Sheriff T.K. Waters.