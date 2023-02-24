Police: Man arrested after beating Jacksonville officer

Joseph Merrill, 40, was arrested after allegedly hitting a JSO officer in the face and knocking her to the ground.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville Sheriff's Officer was beaten while responding to a reported robbery on Thursday morning.

When the police officer arrived in the Walmart on Phillips Highway, she saw the theft suspect as he was walking away from the area. As she were speaking the suspect, who was identified as 40-year-old Joseph Merrill, hit her in the face and knocked her to the ground. Merill then got on top of her and hit her until a second officer approached, according to JSO.

Merill then attempted to run off but was arrested after a short pursuit. When he ran off, he dropped a blue duffle bag with stolen merchandise on the side of the roadway. The merchandise was worth $176.45, according to the incident report.

The officer was rushed to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.