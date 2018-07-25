JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Cemeteries are supposed to be a resting place for our loved ones. Usually filled with flowers and fresh cut grass, you don’t think of overgrown and poor maintenance.

Unfortunately, the city of Jacksonville’s been left to maintain many cemeteries in recent years, many that are even unrecognizable as a cemetery. Mayor Lenny Curry is planning to do something in this year’s budget and Jason Scott is applauding him for the idea.

We caught up with Jason Scott as he stopped by Pinehurst Cemetery to pay respects to his sister-in-law who was buried here just last week.

“This area looks much better now,” Scott said.

All it takes is a simple drive to Pinehurst to see the cemetery is admittedly in much better shape than surrounding cemeteries around the city.

The grass is waist high in Old City Cemetery, Mt. Olive looks more like a field, while Hillside looks abandoned. These are just a few of a handful of estimated thousands of grave sites in African American cemeteries that could use some repair.

Repair that’s falling on the city's shoulders to take care over of the past few decades.

“It do make me upset a little bit,” Scott said.

Mayor Curry is hoping to clean up a handful of cemeteries with an $11 million plan over the next four years to repair some sites that date back to the segregation era.

An investment that has the support of Jason Scott.

“I do want to give a lot of thanks to the Mayor on taking care of the cemetery," Scott said.

The city of Jacksonville still has to approve the proposal. They expect to pass a budget by October 1.

© 2018 WTLV