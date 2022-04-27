Man accused of murdering pregnant niece charged with additional felonies

Johnathan Quiles pled not guilty on Wednesday morning to three counts of lewd and lascivious molestation.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report)

A Jacksonville man charged with killing his pregnant niece has been charged with additional felonies.

Johnathan Quiles pled not guilty on Wednesday morning to three counts of lewd and lascivious molestation. These charges are in relation to a separate case that is not connected to his murder charge.

Quiles' first-degree murder trial will begin on December 5, 2022

He's charged in connection to the killing of his pregnant teenage niece Iyana Sawyer, as well as the death of her unborn baby, whom Quiles is believed to have fathered.

He is also charged with sexual battery against a different female relative.

According to supplemental police reports obtained by First Coast News, Quiles confessed to shooting Iyana in the chest in a phone call to his brother.