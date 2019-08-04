A malware attack Sunday night caused some Florida newspapers to reschedule their deliveries.

The attack affected properties of Gatehouse Media, which includes The St. Augustine Record, The Florida Times-Union and The Gainesville Sun.

A representative with the St. Augustine Record told First Coast News the attack happened at their printing facility in Daytona. As a result, their paper will not be available until Tuesday after it's been printed from a West Coast facility, the representative said.

The Florida Times-Union released a statement saying some subscribers received a delayed delivery of their Monday paper. Those who did not receive Monday's paper will receive it on Tuesday, a representative said.

The Gainesville Sun's Monday paper will also be saved for Tuesday after the attack forced them to shift their printing to a Lakeland facility, according to a statement posted to their official Facebook page.