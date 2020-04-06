Malpractice victims call proposed settlement with Jacksonville plastic surgeons a 'slap on the wrist'

The plastic surgeons were evicted shortly after 264 of their clients filed medical malpractice lawsuits alleging botched breast implant surgeries.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Doctors Loren and Mark Clayman, a father and son team, operated their medical practice out of the St. Vincent's Medical complex for decades.

The plastic surgeons were evicted shortly after 264 of their clients filed medical malpractice lawsuits alleging botched breast implant surgeries. Some claim they were left disfigured and in severe pain.

Over the years, they have had ads for their services boast of a spa-like environment. They offered services from Botox to laser hair removal and breast augmentation. But, in 2016, that all changed.

The 264 lawsuits have all been settled, what's left is action from the Florida Department of Health and the Board of Medicine.

"We want their license revoked," Attorney Chris Shakib said.

Since 2016 there have been new lawsuits and they are still in practice while everyone awaits the outcome of the complaint filed with the Florida Department of Health.

"It was actually one complaint with 264 victims," Shakib said.

In 2019, the Administrative Complaint revealed the Clayman's failed to properly keep records of their patients complaints, their patient's history, their patient's past medical history and more.

Investigators made their findings and suggested several penalties including revoking their license.

But in March of 2020, they reached a proposed settlement with the Clayman's that took Shakib and his clients by surprise.

Shakib's client named in the state complaint is Susan Rayburn.

"She wasn't even notified of this settlement," he said.

The proposed settlement calls for the Clayman's to pay a $5,000 fine, to reimburse the state up to $11,000 for its investigative costs, and it requires them to take continuing education courses on medical ethics.

"This is not justice," Shakib said. "It is a slap on the wrist."

He said state investigators did not look at the boxes of evidence he submitted.

'The most important allegations we made in the complaint are not part of what they pursued and what the settlement agreement encompasses," he said.

Shakib wants the Florida Board of Medicine to impose a harsher penalty, he said they should revoke the Clayman's medical license.

"It is unbelievable and unacceptable," he said

On Friday, Shakib and Rayburn will ask the Board of Medicine to reject the proposed settlement drafted and agreed to by the Department of Health. If they don't, they plan to appeal.

On Your Side reached out to Kathy Hood the attorney for the Clayman's.