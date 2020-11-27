Making communities brighter: Small business owner encourages shoppers to spend locally

“When you buy from a small business you’re supporting their dream," said Levity Tomkinson.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Locally owned and operated companies are hoping to turn their year around on Small Business Saturday.

“I’m saying I don’t have an option to stop being a small business owner,” said Levity Tomkinson, owner of Levity Interiors.

That’s a feeling for a lot of small business owners.

“This is my dream and it’s hard work and it’s up and down and I just need to be comfortable with that,” Tomkinson told the On Your Side team.

Her shop is tucked away on St. Johns Avenue in the Fairfax neighborhood. It’s not the only small business on the block, but it is the newest. Tomkinson opened the doors in August.

She left her 9 to 5 career and started a small business during the pandemic. She recovered from COVID-19 and is pregnant with her first child.

“We’re hopeful, we’re confident in what we have in store that we will grow,” Tomkinson said.

Her mom Vivian helps at the counter, and the renovations to the inside were completed over a few months by Tompkinson and her husband who owns a small business of his own.

Tomkinson's collection of vintage items only come into the store if they suit her taste, which has proven to suit her customers’ too. A stream of shoppers Tomkinson hopes will continue on Small Business Saturday.