Tips to maximize your finances before the end of the year

The deadline for making contributions towards your retirement account for the 2021 fiscal year is Dec. 31.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The end of the year can often be a stressful time and it can also be a crucial time of the year for your wallet. Your taxes in April are affected by what you do in this calendar year, so the next 24 hours are massive for what your financial outlook will be.

It's all about the Benjamins when it comes to your finances, and specifically, keeping these Benjamins in your wallet. The deadline for contributions to things like 401Ks and Roth IRAs is December 31, but there's still time. Peter Kotos is a financial advisor with Blackridge Asset Management in Ponte Vedra and has some end-of-the-year financial tips.

"My advice to everyone investing is to max out these contributions if they're financially able to," says Kotos, "because in these retirement accounts, 401ks and IRAs grow tax-deferred so you're able to buy and sell investments and you're not taxed on gains until you start taking withdrawals from these accounts."

But what if you've maxed out your contributions to your retirement accounts?

If you're under 50 years old you can only contribute a maximum of $19,500 per year to your 401K. If you're over 50 years old you get an extra $6,000 credit to your yearly 401K limit without an additional tax burden. Roth IRAs and traditional IRAs act in a similar manner. If you're under 50 years old you're allowed to contribute up to $6,000 per year; that amount grows to $7,000 if you're over 50 years old.

Kotos says there are other options to save before the new year.

"In the next two days you can look at charitable contributions or college saving accounts for your kids," says Kotos. "They all have pretty high limits and can help you come tax time if you've been actively trading throughout the year."

If all of this seems daunting, Kotos says call a professional.

"If you haven't worked with a financial advisor before, don't be afraid or nervous to reach out. It's just good to talk to someone who does this day in and day out, it takes stress off people once they work with an advisor."