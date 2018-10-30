The majority of religious hate crimes are motivated by anti-Jewish bias, according to the FBI.

The FBI tracks data related to hate crimes each year. According to that data, in 2014 there were 609 incidents of anti-Jewish hate crimes. In 2015, there were 664 incidents of anti-Jewish hate crimes and in 2016, the most recent year for which there is data, there were 684 incidents of anti-Jewish hate crimes.

In all three of those years, anti-Jewish hate crimes accounted for more than 50 percent of crimes in which religious bias was the motivation.

Additionally, the Anti-Defamation League found that the number of anti-Semitic incidents in the United States rose 57 percent in 2017.

“I don’t know if I’m more shocked that the hatred against Jewish people is the highest form of religious hatred or that there is hatred,” Rabbi Nochum Kurinsky, of Chabad at the Beaches, said. “It’s just hard to understand hatred altogether.”

Since the shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh happened on a Saturday, which is Sabbath in Judaism, Kurinsky hadn’t checked his phone all day.

“Saturday night when I turned on my phone, my phone just blew up,” he said. “Because I have three sisters that live in Pittsburgh with large families.”

One of Kurinsky’s sisters lives in Squirrel Hill, where the synagogue is located, while the other two live on the outskirts of the neighborhood. All three sisters and their families are safe.

“Being in the United States of America, I don’t think people expect this to happen,” Kurinsky said. “The reaction I got from people is they feel it’s a stain on them, as an American, that this happened here in the United States, and it was an American person. It wasn’t some foreigner that came in and brought their ideology from overseas. This was a homegrown hater.”

Kurinsky said the vast majority of people can’t understand the kind of hatred that would lead someone to open fire on innocent worshippers because he believed most people are inherently good.

“But we can relate to other forms of bigotry that seep into our life,” Kurinsky said. “And the way to combat that is to just love other people, respect other people, let somebody else have an opinion. And I challenge people, if you’re a staunch Republican, go listen to someone who’s a Democrat and just listen to them. Don’t respond, just listen. Or if you’re a Democrat, go to your Republican friends and just listen. And the worst thing that’s gonna happen is that they think you agree with them.”

Kurinsky said the solution starts from within.

“We have to ask ourselves these honest questions,” he said. “Do we make those false assumptions [about other people] or do we just treat them like fellow human beings and listen to them and find out what their story is, ask them. That’s the way to root out hatred at its root.”

Kurinsky said just one act of kindness can illuminate darkness, which is the motivation behind a movement spreading online. Click here to learn more about “Mitzvah4Pittsburgh.”

