Overwhelming majority of COVID patients in Jacksonville hospitals are not vaccinated, experts say

COVID-19 is rising again after months of decline. Locally, the positivity rate in Duval County is the third-highest since the pandemic started.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An overwhelming majority of COVID-19 patients in Jacksonville hospitals are not vaccinated, according to hospital staff.

Throughout the Baptist Health system, a spokesperson says 170 COVID-positive patients are currently being treated, with 36 people in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Of those being treated, Baptist says 98% of these patients are not vaccinated.

Baptist told First Coast News that there was a 63% increase in cases over the past week alone. As a result, the hospital decided to put a halt to some elective surgeries.

At UF Health, there are 58 coronavirus patients being treated. A spokesperson says 18 of those patients are in the Intensive Care Unit and the majority have not been vaccinated.

The Mayo Clinic reports 95% of outpatient and hospitalized COVID-19 cases are among people who are unvaccinated.

Locally, the positivity rate is currently 16.7% in Duval County, which is the highest since January, and the third-highest since the pandemic started.

Most experts say the spike is due to the fast-spreading delta variant, lagging vaccination rates and Fourth of July gatherings.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry tweeted that he spoke with local hospitals about the issue. He says he was informed him that nearly all of those with serious side effects were not vaccinated.

"Once again, I am asking the people of Jacksonville to get the vaccine," he tweeted. "Science is proving that it CAN save your life. The delta variant is extremely contagious. Protect yourself and your family. Get vaccinated."