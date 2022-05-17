Maine teen dies after becoming trapped in sand pit on Jersey Shore

PORTLAND, Maine — A Maine teen has died after a hole he was digging in the sand with his sister in New Jersey collapsed.
Levi Caverley, 18, and his 17-year-old sister became trapped in the sand pit they were digging at the beach entrance near Seaview Road in Toms River when it collapsed Tuesday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from the Toms River Police Department.
Police and emergency medical services were called to help the teens at about 4 p.m.
Levi's sister was rescued and treated at the scene, the post states, but he died in the collapse.
Correction: An earlier version of this story misspelled Levi Caverley's name due to incorrect information provided at the time.